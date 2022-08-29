Bihar CM takes a swipe at Sushil Modi over his ‘collapse’ remark on state govt

Reacting to BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s ‘collapse’ remark over the Bihar government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in August 28 in Gopalganj, attacked the leader and said that the Government might give him a place in the Centre as the leader has attacked the CM. “Tell Sushil Modi to do it (topple state government) so that he gets a place (in Centre). Now that he's saying something (against me) every day, the people in Centre will be happy and give him a place,” the CM said.