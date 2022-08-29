Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Bihar CM takes a swipe at Sushil Modi over his ‘collapse’ remark on state govt

Reacting to BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s ‘collapse’ remark over the Bihar government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in August 28 in Gopalganj, attacked the leader and said that the Government might give him a place in the Centre as the leader has attacked the CM. “Tell Sushil Modi to do it (topple state government) so that he gets a place (in Centre). Now that he's saying something (against me) every day, the people in Centre will be happy and give him a place,” the CM said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.