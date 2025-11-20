BIhar CM Oath Ceremony Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For 10th Time I Bihar News

Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony: In a historic political event, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time, marking another chapter in the state's dynamic political history. The oath ceremony witnessed the presence of top leaders from the NDA, BJP, and other allied parties, highlighting the significance of this moment in Bihar politics.