Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slams Punjab Counterpart Channi over ‘UP, Bihar bhaiyas’ remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi for his reported exhortation -- 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' -- made during a roadshow with the Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “What a big role the people of Bihar have in Punjab; how much service the people of Bihar have done. We wonder how people say such a thing,” said Bihar CM.