Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar lauds works of JD (U) RS by-poll nominee Anil Hegde

While speaking on the nomination of Janata Dal (United) leader Anil Hegde for Rajya Sabha by-poll, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 19 in Patna, lauded the works of Anil Hegde, and said that he is a dedicated worker and fit for the nomination. “He has closely worked with (ex- Defence Minister) George Fernandes. Everyone in the party is happy to have him as the Rajya Sabha by-poll candidate,” the CM said. “He has been a dedicated party worker and never demanded anything himself. This time everyone from the party expressed that he should be given a chance given his constant dedication to the party,” he added.