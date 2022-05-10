Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds ‘Janta Darbar’ in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 09 held a ‘Janta Darbar’ in Patna. The CM was seen addressing problems of the people during the interaction at the ‘Janta Darbar’.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.