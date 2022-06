Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief over finding of five hanging bodies in Samastipur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the Samastipur deaths, in which five bodies of a family were found hanging at their home. He said, “It is unfortunate. All the administration is looking into this. They are assessing the reason as to why five people of a family have died by suicide. As soon as the news came I enquired personally into it.”