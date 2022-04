Bihar CM Nitish Kumar congratulates candidates for winning MLC Elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 09, congratulated all the candidates who have won in the Bihar MLC elections. “Where is the general public voting in these elections? Only a limited number of people vote in it. The BJP had got a lot of seats even in the last time when there was an alliance with RJD. Congratulations to all the candidates who have won,” said Nitish Kumar.