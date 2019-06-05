Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar attends Eid-ul-Fitr festival

People celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with great zest & zeal across the country on Wednesday. Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar extended his wishes on the occasion. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan. The festival is celebrated where Muslims pray to God, wear new clothes & make dishes. Eid-ul-Fitr is the most important festival in the Islamic calendar and was started by the Prophet Muhammad.