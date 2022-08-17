Bihar Cabinet expansion RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav other MLAs take oath as Ministers

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, JD(U) MLA Leshi Singh and other MLAs took oath as Ministers in Bihar Cabinet. This is a part of Cabinet expansion in the state following the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government coming to power. Earlier, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as a Chief Minister of Bihar for the record 8th time. Around 30 MLAs are taking oath today.