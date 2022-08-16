Bihar Cabinet expansion Ministers take oath RJD gets the most

MLAs took oath as Ministers at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Bihar on August 16. This is a part of Cabinet expansion in the state following the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government coming to power. Janata Dal (United) MLA Madan Sahni, Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Lalit Kumar Yadav and others took oath as ministers. Congress MLA Murari Prasad Gautam, RJD MLA Mohammad Israil Mansuri and others took oath as ministers in the Bihar Cabinet. JD(U) MLA Sheela Kumari Mandal, RJD MLA Chandra Shekhar and others took oath as ministers in the Bihar Cabinet. RJD MLAs Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh and others took oath as ministers in the Bihar Cabinet.