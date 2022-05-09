Bihar: BPSC cancels exam after paper gets leaked

While speaking about the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Exam paper leak out, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal on May 08 in Patna, informed that the examination has been cancelled, and an investigation in underway. “Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Exam has been cancelled. BPSC inquiry committee found that set C of the exam was leaked. Case has been handed over to the Economic Offences Unit for thorough investigation,” the DGP said. “Cyber cell operates under ADG, Economic Offences Unit, so a team has been formed and they have started the investigation. The Government has taken the matter seriously and action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.