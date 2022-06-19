Bihar-bound trains are cancelled due to protest against ‘Agnipath’ Scheme Ambala Railway Station Director

Amid the protests against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ Scheme continued in several parts of the country, Ambala Railway Station Director MS Gill on June 19 informed that the situation is under watch. He said that due to the ongoing protest Bihar-bound trains have been cancelled and refunds are being provided to people. While talking to Media Persons, BS Gill said, “Bihar-bound trains have been cancelled. The situation is under watch. This is due to the protests over the ‘Agnipath’ Scheme. Regular announcements are being made and the cancellations and refunds are being provided.”