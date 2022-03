Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 | IPL 2022 | Vaccination for 12-14 age group | News Wrap, March 16

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: BSEB to release scorecards today at 3 pm at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 12-14 age group gets jabbed from today. Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri set to be part of the commentary team for IPL 2022. Watch more in DNA News Wrap.