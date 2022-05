Bihar: BJP's Shambhu Patel to file nomination for RS Polls today

BJP leader Shambhu Sharan Patel is likely to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha Elections on May 30. Bihar Chief Minister will accompany Shubham Patel when he files his nomination papers. “Will file nomination tomorrow, May 30th. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar likely to be present there,” said Shambhu Sharan Patel on May 29. BJP on May 29 announced Patel as the party candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Poll in Bihar.