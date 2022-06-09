Bihar: ADM denies Samastipur couple’s bribe allegation on hospital’s employee

After an elderly couple lodged a serious claim against an employee of Sadar Hospital in the Samastipur area, alleging that he sought Rs 50,000 to hand over their dead son's mortal remains, Samastipur ADP Vinay Kumar Rai on June 09 denied their claim stating investigation conducted by him revealed that the couple's allegations are wrong. “Preliminary investigation conducted by me reveals that the couple's allegations are wrong; Action will be taken if any employee is found guilty,” said ADM Vinay Kumar Rai. The elderly couple is out on the streets of Bihar's Samastipur district, going door to door, pleading for Rs 50,000 to get their dead son's body freed from the hospital, in a heart breaking video that has gone viral.