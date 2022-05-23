Bihar 8 labourers die as truck overturns in Purnia district

Eight labourers died on May 23 after a truck overturned near Purnia in Bihar. The incident occurred near Seema Kali Temple in Jalalgarh police station area in Purnia district. All the labourers belonged to Rajasthan. The truck was going from Agartala to Jammu. The local police reached the spot for relief and rescue. Detailed information in this matter is awaited.