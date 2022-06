Bihar: 8 die as vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia

Eight people died in Kanjia village of Purnia district late last night after their vehicle fell into a pond on June 10. “8 bodies recovered. They were coming from Tarabadi and going to Kishanganj when it happened. 2 people safely rescued. Bodies being sent for post-mortem,” said Prithvi Paswan, SHO, Angarh police station.