Bihar 7 dead several injured in explosion in Bhagalpur

Seven persons died and several injured in an explosion in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. The mishap took place near Yatimkhana in the Kajvalichak area at around 11:30 pm on March 03. Police personnel conducted a rescue operation. The debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of JCB. Further investigation is underway.