Bihar: 3 persons arrested in Arrah in connection with alleged gang rape

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Arrah on April 03. The victim was thrown down from the bike after which the police rescued her and admitted her to the hospital. “The accused were taking the girl on a bike, when she raised a noise, she was thrown down from the bike. Police rescued her and arrested the accused,” said Arrah ASP, Himanshu.