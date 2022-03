Bihar: 2 Uzbekistan women arrested for illegally entering Madhubani via Nepal

Two Uzbekistan Nationals were arrested on March 17 for illegally entering Madhubani, Bihar via Nepal border. “The two Uzbekistan women had Nepalese visa, not an Indian visa. They were a part of racket, involved in immoral activities. They were living in Delhi for over 2 months and were returning to Nepal when nabbed,” said Prashant Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phulparas.