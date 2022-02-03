Bihar: 2 Naxals killed in encounter in Lakhisarai

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter in Lakhisarai in Bihar on February 02. The cops recovered a rifle, a pistol, a bomb, and ammunition from them. Confirming the incident, Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar said, “We had information about the movement of a contingent of Naxalites. We were ambushed. On seeing our team, they started firing in which 2 Naxalites died in retaliation. We recovered a rifle, a pistol, bomb, and cartridges from them.”