Bihar: 14 injured in bomb explosion in Khagaria

At least 14 people injured in a crude bomb explosion that occurred in the Khagaria, Bihar on February 24. The critically injured were rushed to the Bhagalpur Sadar Hospital. Further investigation is underway. Speaking to mediapersons, Khagaria Superintendent of Police (SP) Amitesh Kumar said, “As per primary probe, a total of 3 blasts took place out of which 2 were of low intensity. An eyewitness claimed, the major blast took place after a cluster of 20-23 small bombs fell on ground.”