Bihar: 12 held with cache of arms in Gaya

Bihar Police arrested 12 people and recovered seven weapons including four 315 bore rifles and 56 live cartridges from Simraur village in Gaya district. Speaking to ANI, Gaya Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur said, “we constituted a team and raided the spot. The main accused is out on parole and was planning to execute a task.”