Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

EAM S. Jaishankar signs major deals as Muizzu shifts from Pro-China Stance. Notably, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, elected on an 'India Out' campaign, initially took a pro-China stance. Furthermore, relations between India and Maldives declined after PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep. However, with current developments Maldives now seems to be looking for reconcile with India, signaling a shift in its foreign policy. EAM Jaishankar signed MoUs on capacity building and development projects. Key agreements include training 1,000 Maldivian civil servants in India and introducing UPI in the Maldives. Jaishankar and Muizzu jointly inaugurated India's Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted water and sewerage project in 28 Maldivian islands. Despite earlier tensions, Muizzu has now allowed India to proceed with development work in these islands.