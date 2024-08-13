Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3101962
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

EAM S. Jaishankar signs major deals as Muizzu shifts from Pro-China Stance. Notably, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, elected on an 'India Out' campaign, initially took a pro-China stance. Furthermore, relations between India and Maldives declined after PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep. However, with current developments Maldives now seems to be looking for reconcile with India, signaling a shift in its foreign policy. EAM Jaishankar signed MoUs on capacity building and development projects. Key agreements include training 1,000 Maldivian civil servants in India and introducing UPI in the Maldives. Jaishankar and Muizzu jointly inaugurated India's Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted water and sewerage project in 28 Maldivian islands. Despite earlier tensions, Muizzu has now allowed India to proceed with development work in these islands.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...
This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him
7 professions that are safe from AI
India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Visakhapatnam: Massive fire in amusement park, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews