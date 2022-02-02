Big Boss fame ‘Hindustani Bhau’ sent to police custody till Feb 4

Social media influencer and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Vikas Fhatak aka ‘Hindustani Bhau’ has been sent to police custody by the Court till February 04.He was arrested on February 01 in connection with students' protest in Mumbai over their demand for online exams for classes 10th and 12th. ‘Hindustani Bhau’, had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC including that for rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. Speaking to mediapersons, Advocate of Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau said, “We have tendered an unconditional apology in court. Our cause was right; we had come to support the students. Unfortunately, it was misused and it turned into a riot. We will cooperate in the police investigation.”