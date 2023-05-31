Big blow to Khalistanis in Australia after PM Modi’s visit, ‘Sikhs For Justice’ event cancelled

Khalistan supporters in Australia have received a major blow following PM Modi’s visit to the country. After several complaints against SFJ by the Indian Community in Australia, Sydney Masonic Centre cancelled Khalistan Referendum event. The propaganda event was scheduled to be organised on June 4. However, in new development, the booking has been cancelled after security agencies’ intervention. Notably, Indian PM Narendra Modi was recently in Australia for a three-day visit. During his visit, Australian PM Albanese assured PM Modi of “strict action” against the extremist group. This was not the first time that PM Modi discussed the issue of temple vandalism in Australia. During PM Albanese’s visit to India, PM Modi had discussed and raised the same issue with him. Earlier, Blacktown City Council had decided to cancel the propaganda event amid complaints against Sikhs For Justice. As per Australia Today, in Jan 2023, 3 iconic Hindu temples outside the Indian subcontinent were vandalized.