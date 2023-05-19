Big Announcement RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 notes from circulation continue as legal tender

RBI to withdraw ₹2000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender.The ₹2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of RBI Act, 1934, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes in circulation at that time.