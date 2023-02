Bhupesh Baghel reacts on Budget allocation for the Railways

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on February 01 slammed the Union Government asking whether the allocated Railways funds are for its modernisation or it is an investment before selling it to private companies. “Around Rs 2,35,000 crore have been allotted to Railways. Is this for the employees or for new recruitments or is it just for the modernisation of Railways before selling it to private companies.”