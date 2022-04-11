Bhubaneswar: Two-and-a-half years old child makes world record for creating 72 paintings

A two-and-a-half years old child prodigy, Anvi Agarwal from Bhubaneswar featured in the World Book of Records for creating 72 paintings. The tiny tot started her abstract art journey when she was just nine months old. The gifted child has forayed into 37+ techniques of art like a magnet, pendulum, colours of wheels, reflection art, human spirography, bubble painting, and many more. Besides excelling in art, the talented child has also got entry in India Book of Records at the tender age of 1 year and nine months for speaking a foreign language (Spanish), knowing all 42 sounds of phonics.