Bhubaneswar: Traditional handicraft products displayed in 'Master Crafters' exhibition

The Crafts Council of Odisha on April 30 organised its first-ever handicraft exhibition named ‘Master Crafters’ in Bhubaneswar. The two-day exhibition concluded on May 01. The exhibition was organised to showcase a range of craft products such as Pattachitra, stoneware, applique, handwoven ikat. The event provides the opportunity for the artist to sell their product to craft lovers. Speaking to ANI, Chairman of Craft Council of Odisha Santosh Mohapatra said, “The emphasis of this event is to showcase the work of some of the best craftsmen who have been awarded for their work such as Pattachitra works, stone carving, palm leaf, applique works, silver filigree, seashell works, and Ikat weaving.”