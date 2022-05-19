Bhubaneswar Police helps drug addicts in becoming addiction-free

In a bid to help the drug addicts in the society, the police have launched ‘Police Dream’, an initiative to help the drug addicts become addiction-free, in Bhubaneswar. Under ‘Dream’ or De-addiction, Reformation, and Entrepreneurial assistance for making a safe Society, the police will track drug addicts and help them leave drugs by inducting them into activities like yoga, indoor sports, motivation classes, and much more. The initiative was launched in February. 50 drug addict criminals were kept under experts’ guidance at rehabilitation centers in the first phase. The addicts became addiction-free and are free to enter society and earn their livlihoods.