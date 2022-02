Bhubaneswar: Police arrest conman for duping 14 women after marrying them

Odisha Police on February 15 arrested a man for duping 14 women across India after marrying them. DCP of Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das said, “On probe, he told us he had 3-4 identities; married 14 women in the last 14-20 years of which he defrauded 12. He would visit matrimonial sites and target single, aged ladies, whoever had the possibility of money.”