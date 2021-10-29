Bhubaneswar-based organisation has eco-friendly options to celebrate Diwali this year

In a bid to promote eco-friendly Diwali celebrations, a Bhubaneswar-based organisation is running a campaign to gift plants on the festive season. With this campaign, the Bakul Foundation aims to curb the effects of air pollution. Volunteers are giving a complementary gift hamper with a plant, which contains hand painted Diyas and homemade chocolates.