Bhubaneswar 16th Toshali National Crafts Mela attracts many visitors

The 16th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar, which was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 28, is attracting visitors with an average footfall of more than one lakh persons every day. The Mela is being held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. The annual Mela aims at offering an open forum to artists and artisans from across the country and also seeks to preserve and nurture the traditional art forms, handicrafts and handlooms. This year the Toshali Mela has over 450 stalls and artisans from across India are participating in it.