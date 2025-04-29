Bhopal Rape Case Police Will Take Strict Action Against Accused MP Police On Bhopal Gang Rape

Bhopal Rape Case: 'Police Will Take Strict Action Against Accused', MP Police On Bhopal Gang Rape Two men befriended students from a private engineering college in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal then allegedly raped and blackmailed them with private videos, later forcing them to convert and marry. The police have formed a special probe team to investigate the incident. A 19-year-old woman approached the police earlier this month and alleged that her college friend, Farhan, raped her and made private videos to blackmail her. The woman alleged that she was forced to introduce her friends to Farhan and his associate, Sahil, who then allegedly raped and blackmailed her friends too. #bhopal #bhopalgangrape $#madhyapradesh #madhyapradeshpolice #mppolice #latestnews