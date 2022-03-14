Bhopal: Police arrest 4 Bangladeshi nationals for suspected association with terrorists

The police have arrested 4 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly being associated with terrorist activities, informed Special Public Prosecutor Nilendra Sharma on March 14 in Bhopal. “NIA Unit Bhopal presented 4 terrorists in the court. We wanted to interrogate the accused persons as they arranged fake documents from Saharanpur, so we want to investigate the people involved in the making of these fake documents. The courts allowed us to keep them under police custody for 14 days,” Nilendra Sharma said.