Bhopal: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds roadshow for local body elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 02 held a roadshow for local body elections in Bhopal. The local body polls in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled on July 06 and July 13. The elections will be held for 413 urban bodies including 16 municipal corporations, 99 municipalities and 298 city councils.