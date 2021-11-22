{"id":"2920714","source":"DNA","title":"Bhopal: Locals stage ‘laughter protest’ on dilapidated road to draw govt’s attention","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"In a unique demonstration, residents of Arvind Vihar in Bhopal staged a 'laughter protest' on a 200-metre long dilapidated road to draw government's attention. A protester said, \"Road hasn't been constructed in last 2 years though Rs 3 crore was sanctioned. Some work was done when we protested but it was stopped later.”\r

","summary":"In a unique demonstration, residents of Arvind Vihar in Bhopal staged a 'laughter protest' on a 200-metre long dilapidated road to draw government's attention. A protester said, \"Road hasn't been constructed in last 2 years though Rs 3 crore was sanctioned. Some work was done when we protested but it was stopped later.”\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-bhopal-locals-stage-laughter-protest-on-dilapidated-road-to-draw-govt-s-attention-2920714","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/22/1006466-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2211_ANI_14.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637586003","publish_date":"Nov 22, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 22, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920714"}