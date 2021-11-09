Bhopal Hospital Fire CM Shivraj promises strict action

At least four infants died after fire broke out at children’s ward at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on November 08. Speaking on the matter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is an unfortunate incident. A probe has been ordered into the incident. This is a case of criminal negligence. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.”