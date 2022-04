Bhilai: Maitri Bagh Zoo makes special arrangements to keep animals safe from extreme heat

Special arrangements have been made for animals to keep them safe against extreme heat during summer at Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai of Chhattisgarh. The authorities of Maitri Bagh Zoo installed water sprinklers and artificial waterfall for the animals. Water enriched fruits are being provided to the animals to keep them cool.