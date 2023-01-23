Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid tight security in J&K’s Samba

In a blanket of heavy security Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed from Vijaypur in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on January 23. The Yatra continues for its final leg despite the twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu on January 21 in which as many as nine people were injured. The blasts happened while Jammu and Kashmir was in a blanket of heavy security in the view of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Speaking on the linking of the blasts with the Padyatra, Jairam Ramesh said, “Not sure if the blasts were done to stop Bharat Jodo yatra, only security agencies can give information on that. I can assure you that nothing will be able to stop the Bharat Jodo yatra.” The yatra began from Kanniyakumari on September 7, 2022. It is set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 kilometers in 150 days