Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Tumkur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 10 resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Pochkatte in Tumkur, Karnataka. The march aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months. It reached Karnataka on September 30 and will be here for the next 21 days before moving north.