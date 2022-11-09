Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Shankarnagar

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the 63rd day of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Shankarnagar of Nanded, Maharashtra on November 09. ‘Padayatra’ aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months. The Yatra is set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 Km in 150 days.