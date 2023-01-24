Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Jammu

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders resumed the 129th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jammu on January 24. The Yatra began on September 07 from Kanniyakumari. It is set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 kilometers in 150 days.