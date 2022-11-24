Bharat Jodo Yatra Priyanka Gandhi joins ‘Padayatra’ in Khandwa Madhya Pradesh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the 78th day of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh on November 24. ‘Padayatra’ aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months. The Yatra is set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 Km in 150 days.