Bharat Jodo Yatra: No political party accepting Congress’ invitation to join Yatra, alleges BJP’s Prakash Reddy

BJP leader Prakash Reddy commented on the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. While speaking to ANI Reddy allegedthat no political party is accepting the invitation by Congress to join the yatra. The regional parties are also not supporting the Congress as in the next Parliament Elections all the regional parties may fight together but congress will not be their leader." He also reacted to the comments made by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin regarding the distortion of history, a danger for the country. Reddy reacted to it by saying that first Stalin should not distort the history of Tamil Nadu first and also asked the leaders to not distort or mispresent the history of any part