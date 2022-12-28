Bharat Jodo Yatra making Congress inclusive, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress’ national president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted national flag on the occasion of party’s 138th Foundation Day, where he opined that to make grand old party inclusive, youth, women and intellectuals have to be included in the party which has already begun in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra While addressing the public, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The basic principles of India are under constant attack. A pit of hatred is being dug all over the country. People are in trouble due to inflation, unemployment but government does not care. To make Congress inclusive, we have to include youth, women, intellectuals and it has already begun through Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This has made our rivals nervous. We appeal to people to join this Yatra.”