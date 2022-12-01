‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Day 84 Swara Bhaskar joins ‘Padayatra’ in Ujjain

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers on November 29 resumed the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Today is the 8th day of the ‘Padayatra’ in Madhya Pradesh. Notably, the yatra will pass through 7 districts in 12 days in the state.