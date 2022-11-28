Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 82 Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Padayatra’ in Indore

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers on November 28 resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from Indore of Madhya Pradesh. Today is the 82nd day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the sixth day of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Notably, the yatra will pass through 7 districts in 12 days in the state.