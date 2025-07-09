Bharat Bandh What’s Open What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike Here’s What to Expect

Bharat Bandh today: 25 crore workers on strike against Centre’s policies. Over 25 crore workers across India join a nationwide strike against the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, pro-corporate” policies. The protest is led by 10 central trade unions, supported by farmer groups and rural workers. Major disruptions expected in banks, postal services, coal mining, public transport, and government offices. Power supply may be affected as over 27 lakh electricity sector employees join the strike. Schools, colleges, and private offices will remain open; train services may see delays. Protesters oppose the new labour codes, job outsourcing, contract hiring, and public sector privatisation. Support comes from AITUC, INTUC, CITU, HMS, SEWA, LPF, UTUC, and farmer platforms like SKM. Organisers say govt ignored 17-point demands, skipped labour meet for 10 years. This is the latest in a series of mass strikes held since 2020 to demand pro-worker reforms.